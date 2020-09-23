Advertisement

Kansas sees 600 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 54,000 positive cases

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 600 COVID-19 related deaths and 53,959 positive cases of the virus.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dashboard, the state has seen 600 deaths related to the virus and 53,959 positive cases. It shows there have been 2,706 hospitalizations due to the virus and 430,732 negative tests.

The KDHE says county counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 42
  • Anderson – 69
  • Atchison – 266
  • Barber – 5
  • Barton – 385
  • Bourbon – 160
  • Brown – 98
  • Butler – 892
  • Chase – 79
  • Chautauqua – 16
  • Cherokee – 453
  • Cheyenne – 53
  • Clark – 50
  • Clay – 49
  • Cloud – 64
  • Coffey – 111
  • Comanche – 10
  • Cowley – 348
  • Crawford – 975
  • Decatur - 14
  • Dickinson – 121
  • Doniphan – 95
  • Douglas – 1,983
  • Edwards – 44
  • Elk - 4
  • Ellis – 870
  • Ellsworth – 32
  • Finney – 1,935
  • Ford – 2,691
  • Franklin – 321
  • Geary – 394
  • Gove – 28
  • Graham - 30
  • Grant – 207
  • Gray – 105
  • Greeley - 8
  • Greenwood – 47
  • Hamilton – 44
  • Harper – 120
  • Harvey – 342
  • Haskell – 96
  • Hodgeman – 19
  • Jackson – 231
  • Jefferson – 176
  • Jewell – 15
  • Johnson – 10,462
  • Kearny – 82
  • Kingman - 78
  • Kiowa – 20
  • Labette – 228
  • Lane – 13
  • Leavenworth – 1,979
  • Lincoln - 12
  • Linn – 72
  • Logan – 9
  • Lyon – 974
  • Marshall – 19
  • Marion – 86
  • McPherson – 246
  • Meade – 107
  • Miami – 345
  • Mitchell – 44
  • Montgomery – 355
  • Morris – 31
  • Morton – 13
  • Nemaha – 90
  • Neosho – 135
  • Ness – 71
  • Norton – 29
  • Osage – 95
  • Osborne – 6
  • Ottawa – 50
  • Pawnee – 344
  • Phillips – 96
  • Pottawatomie – 226
  • Pratt – 67
  • Rawlins - 13
  • Reno – 1,024
  • Republic – 45
  • Rice – 70
  • Riley – 1,310
  • Rooks – 57
  • Rush - 50
  • Russell - 68
  • Saline – 636
  • Scott – 91
  • Sedgwick – 8,465
  • Seward – 1,456
  • Shawnee – 2,602
  • Sheridan – 14
  • Sherman – 27
  • Smith – 5
  • Stafford – 52
  • Stanton – 55
  • Stevens – 109
  • Sumner – 185
  • Thomas – 108
  • Trego – 31
  • Wabaunsee – 67
  • Wallace - 17
  • Washington – 16
  • Wichita - 6
  • Wilson – 58
  • Woodson – 19
  • Wyandotte – 6,822

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 265 new COVID-19 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 591 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,123 total recoveries.

Coronavirus

Chapman Schools step back to remote learning, no classes Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chapman Middle and High School students are stepping back to remote learning due to an increase in positive cases within Dickinson County.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

News

More Kansas schools ending in-person classes, sports

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More Kansas schools have ended in-person classes and canceled sports because of coronavirus exposure and team quarantines.

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.