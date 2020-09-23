Kansas sees 600 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 54,000 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 600 COVID-19 related deaths and 53,959 positive cases of the virus.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dashboard, the state has seen 600 deaths related to the virus and 53,959 positive cases. It shows there have been 2,706 hospitalizations due to the virus and 430,732 negative tests.

The KDHE says county counts are as follows:

Allen – 42

Anderson – 69

Atchison – 266

Barber – 5

Barton – 385

Bourbon – 160

Brown – 98

Butler – 892

Chase – 79

Chautauqua – 16

Cherokee – 453

Cheyenne – 53

Clark – 50

Clay – 49

Cloud – 64

Coffey – 111

Comanche – 10

Cowley – 348

Crawford – 975

Decatur - 14

Dickinson – 121

Doniphan – 95

Douglas – 1,983

Edwards – 44

Elk - 4

Ellis – 870

Ellsworth – 32

Finney – 1,935

Ford – 2,691

Franklin – 321

Geary – 394

Gove – 28

Graham - 30

Grant – 207

Gray – 105

Greeley - 8

Greenwood – 47

Hamilton – 44

Harper – 120

Harvey – 342

Haskell – 96

Hodgeman – 19

Jackson – 231

Jefferson – 176

Jewell – 15

Johnson – 10,462

Kearny – 82

Kingman - 78

Kiowa – 20

Labette – 228

Lane – 13

Leavenworth – 1,979

Lincoln - 12

Linn – 72

Logan – 9

Lyon – 974

Marshall – 19

Marion – 86

McPherson – 246

Meade – 107

Miami – 345

Mitchell – 44

Montgomery – 355

Morris – 31

Morton – 13

Nemaha – 90

Neosho – 135

Ness – 71

Norton – 29

Osage – 95

Osborne – 6

Ottawa – 50

Pawnee – 344

Phillips – 96

Pottawatomie – 226

Pratt – 67

Rawlins - 13

Reno – 1,024

Republic – 45

Rice – 70

Riley – 1,310

Rooks – 57

Rush - 50

Russell - 68

Saline – 636

Scott – 91

Sedgwick – 8,465

Seward – 1,456

Shawnee – 2,602

Sheridan – 14

Sherman – 27

Smith – 5

Stafford – 52

Stanton – 55

Stevens – 109

Sumner – 185

Thomas – 108

Trego – 31

Wabaunsee – 67

Wallace - 17

Washington – 16

Wichita - 6

Wilson – 58

Woodson – 19

Wyandotte – 6,822

