Kansas sees 600 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 54,000 positive cases
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 600 COVID-19 related deaths and 53,959 positive cases of the virus.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dashboard, the state has seen 600 deaths related to the virus and 53,959 positive cases. It shows there have been 2,706 hospitalizations due to the virus and 430,732 negative tests.
The KDHE says county counts are as follows:
- Allen – 42
- Anderson – 69
- Atchison – 266
- Barber – 5
- Barton – 385
- Bourbon – 160
- Brown – 98
- Butler – 892
- Chase – 79
- Chautauqua – 16
- Cherokee – 453
- Cheyenne – 53
- Clark – 50
- Clay – 49
- Cloud – 64
- Coffey – 111
- Comanche – 10
- Cowley – 348
- Crawford – 975
- Decatur - 14
- Dickinson – 121
- Doniphan – 95
- Douglas – 1,983
- Edwards – 44
- Elk - 4
- Ellis – 870
- Ellsworth – 32
- Finney – 1,935
- Ford – 2,691
- Franklin – 321
- Geary – 394
- Gove – 28
- Graham - 30
- Grant – 207
- Gray – 105
- Greeley - 8
- Greenwood – 47
- Hamilton – 44
- Harper – 120
- Harvey – 342
- Haskell – 96
- Hodgeman – 19
- Jackson – 231
- Jefferson – 176
- Jewell – 15
- Johnson – 10,462
- Kearny – 82
- Kingman - 78
- Kiowa – 20
- Labette – 228
- Lane – 13
- Leavenworth – 1,979
- Lincoln - 12
- Linn – 72
- Logan – 9
- Lyon – 974
- Marshall – 19
- Marion – 86
- McPherson – 246
- Meade – 107
- Miami – 345
- Mitchell – 44
- Montgomery – 355
- Morris – 31
- Morton – 13
- Nemaha – 90
- Neosho – 135
- Ness – 71
- Norton – 29
- Osage – 95
- Osborne – 6
- Ottawa – 50
- Pawnee – 344
- Phillips – 96
- Pottawatomie – 226
- Pratt – 67
- Rawlins - 13
- Reno – 1,024
- Republic – 45
- Rice – 70
- Riley – 1,310
- Rooks – 57
- Rush - 50
- Russell - 68
- Saline – 636
- Scott – 91
- Sedgwick – 8,465
- Seward – 1,456
- Shawnee – 2,602
- Sheridan – 14
- Sherman – 27
- Smith – 5
- Stafford – 52
- Stanton – 55
- Stevens – 109
- Sumner – 185
- Thomas – 108
- Trego – 31
- Wabaunsee – 67
- Wallace - 17
- Washington – 16
- Wichita - 6
- Wilson – 58
- Woodson – 19
- Wyandotte – 6,822
