Jackson Folks honored with NFL Award

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Great fundamentals are at the core of Jackson Folks' play. It was perfectly exuded on a tackle against rival Jefferson West.

“I’m just trying to make a play for my team.” Folks said. "Should’ve been a fumble recover, but it is what it is.”

After the game, assistant coach Caleb Denton received an email from HUDL (a video service for high school football) asking for clips of athletes exhibiting great tackle fundamentals. The clip was sent and Denton assumed that was the end of the story.

“Last Friday, I got an email from the NFL." Denton said. "Seems kind of funky or whatever that I’m getting something that says NFL on it. As I read further and saw the actual NFL seal on it, pretty exciting. I was like 'Oh man, we actually won this thing. It’s just something I entered in. I figured put his name in there. But, to win it nationwide, was pretty cool.”

The National Football League honored Folks with the 2020 Way to Play High School Award. Its an award given out weekly across the nation that recognizes the “excellence demonstrated by high school players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.”

A clip spotlighting the play was featured nationally on Saturday’s NFL Network program Good Morning Football.

Folks was elated to be recognized nationally.

“I was just super starstruck by hearing my name on national television.” Folks said. “It happened and then the word spread around and then I got text messages from my cousins. My parents found out about it and then everybody found out about it at the school. And I was just like wow, this is crazy.”

The school of each honoree will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

