Advertisement

Jackson Folks honored with NFL Award

Senior linebacker Jackson Folks was given the 2020 Way to Play High School Award for showing great form on a tackle.
Senior linebacker Jackson Folks was given the 2020 Way to Play High School Award for showing great form on a tackle.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Great fundamentals are at the core of Jackson Folks' play. It was perfectly exuded on a tackle against rival Jefferson West.

“I’m just trying to make a play for my team.” Folks said. "Should’ve been a fumble recover, but it is what it is.”

After the game, assistant coach Caleb Denton received an email from HUDL (a video service for high school football) asking for clips of athletes exhibiting great tackle fundamentals. The clip was sent and Denton assumed that was the end of the story.

“Last Friday, I got an email from the NFL." Denton said. "Seems kind of funky or whatever that I’m getting something that says NFL on it. As I read further and saw the actual NFL seal on it, pretty exciting. I was like 'Oh man, we actually won this thing. It’s just something I entered in. I figured put his name in there. But, to win it nationwide, was pretty cool.”

The National Football League honored Folks with the 2020 Way to Play High School Award. Its an award given out weekly across the nation that recognizes the “excellence demonstrated by high school players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.”

A clip spotlighting the play was featured nationally on Saturday’s NFL Network program Good Morning Football.

Folks was elated to be recognized nationally.

“I was just super starstruck by hearing my name on national television.” Folks said. “It happened and then the word spread around and then I got text messages from my cousins. My parents found out about it and then everybody found out about it at the school. And I was just like wow, this is crazy.”

The school of each honoree will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Prep Zone

Washburn Rural captures Topeka West Invitational; Luttjohann wins individual

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Washburn Rural placed six golfers in the top eight finishers at Monday’s Topeka West Girls Invitational en route to a team win. Senior Madelyn Luttjohann led the way as individual champion with a score of 75.

Sports

K-State’s Sept. 25 soccer match against TCU postponed

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
This is the second game postponed this season for the Wildcats. K-State’s season opener Sept. 11 against Texas Tech was postponed after two Red Raiders tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Washburn commits to no fall football, ESU leaves door open

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
With fellow MIAA schools deciding to play football games, both Washburn and Emporia State have committed to not playing football during the fall sports season.

Sports

Harrison Butker kicks OT game-winner, Chiefs win 23-20

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 58-yard field goal to lift the Chiefs to a 23-20 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Latest News

Sports

KSHSAA makes changes to fall sports postseasons

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
A Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) board voted to make changes to fall sports postseason play.

Sports

REPORTS: MIAA conference schools finalizing plan to play fall football

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
Reports indicate that the MIAA Conference is finalizing a plan for football to return to the fall.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Silver Lake’s 2-pt conversion

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Silver Lake’s 2-pt conversion

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Sabetha 29, Nemaha Central 22

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Sabetha 29, Nemaha Central 22

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Manhattan 28, Hayden 42

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Manhattan 28, Hayden 42

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Seaman 27, Junction City 34

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Seaman 27, Junction City 34