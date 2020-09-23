Advertisement

Hiawatha USD 415 moves back to online learning

Hiawatha Schools USD 415
Hiawatha Schools USD 415(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha USD 415 is moving back to remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Hiawatha USD 415 says it is transitioning back to remote learning starting on Thursday, Sept. 24, which will continue through Oct. 9. It said it is planning to return to in-person learning on Oct. 12.

The District said if high school students do not have internet access to contact the high school immediately.

According to USD 415, students in grades K-12 are eligible to pick up lunches at designated pickup areas. It said it will be sending out a list of locations to family members of students who will need to fill out a google form in order for it to know how much lunch to prepare. The lunch form can be found here.

USD 415 said all extracurricular activities, unless they can be done virtually, that were scheduled between Sept. 24 and Oct. 9, are postponed.

The District said Vo Tech students will be contacted by their school email for more information regarding these programs.

According to Hiawatha, students should have e brought home school issued computers as well as learning materials that may be needed for remote learning on Wednesday.

USD 415 said teachers will be sending out remote learning expectations for each class and students will be required to attend via Zoom at their designated time each day.

According to the District, if students are ill and cannot attend scheduled Zoom meetings or complete their learning activities, their school office should be contacted immediately.

Hiawatha said all students should have accepted their Google Classroom invitations and should already be familiar with the course management system.

The District said if students receive special education services, their case manager will get in touch with family members.

According to USD 415, the state requires a Remote Learning Assurance form for each student. It said the form can be filled out here.

Hiawatha said its staff remains committed to providing high quality education for all students.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riley County Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Police Department is taking proactive measures after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Latest News

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

News

KDHE rolls out improved method of reporting clusters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Joseph Hennessy
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has tweaked its reporting process for COVID-19 hotspots.

Coronavirus

KU Medical Center participates in new COVID-19 clinical trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner and Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas Medical Center is now part of a new clinical trial testing treatments for COVID-19 patients not needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 265 new COVID-19 recoveries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 591 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,123 total recoveries.

Coronavirus

Chapman Schools step back to remote learning, no classes Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chapman Middle and High School students are stepping back to remote learning due to an increase in positive cases within Dickinson County.