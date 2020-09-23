Hiawatha USD 415 moves back to online learning

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha USD 415 is moving back to remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Hiawatha USD 415 says it is transitioning back to remote learning starting on Thursday, Sept. 24, which will continue through Oct. 9. It said it is planning to return to in-person learning on Oct. 12.

The District said if high school students do not have internet access to contact the high school immediately.

According to USD 415, students in grades K-12 are eligible to pick up lunches at designated pickup areas. It said it will be sending out a list of locations to family members of students who will need to fill out a google form in order for it to know how much lunch to prepare. The lunch form can be found here.

USD 415 said all extracurricular activities, unless they can be done virtually, that were scheduled between Sept. 24 and Oct. 9, are postponed.

The District said Vo Tech students will be contacted by their school email for more information regarding these programs.

According to Hiawatha, students should have e brought home school issued computers as well as learning materials that may be needed for remote learning on Wednesday.

USD 415 said teachers will be sending out remote learning expectations for each class and students will be required to attend via Zoom at their designated time each day.

According to the District, if students are ill and cannot attend scheduled Zoom meetings or complete their learning activities, their school office should be contacted immediately.

Hiawatha said all students should have accepted their Google Classroom invitations and should already be familiar with the course management system.

The District said if students receive special education services, their case manager will get in touch with family members.

According to USD 415, the state requires a Remote Learning Assurance form for each student. It said the form can be filled out here.

Hiawatha said its staff remains committed to providing high quality education for all students.

