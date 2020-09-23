Advertisement

Gov. Kelly extends Driver’s License expiration dates

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has extended the amount of time drivers have to renew their licenses due to COVID-19.

Governor Laura Kelly says she signed Executive Order #20-66 as part of her ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment to keeping Kansans healthy and businesses open.

Gov. Kelly said E.O. #20-66 extends the deadline drivers have to renew their licenses until Jan. 26, 2021, and sets a staggered deadline for vehicle registrations depending on when the vehicle was purchased.

“Due to the logistical challenges COVID-19 has presented, it’s important that we provide Kansans with some leniency regarding driver’s license renewal,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This is especially important as we near the election, as people tend to use their drivers' licenses as a form of identification at the polls.”

For more information on the order or to read it in full, click here.

