Former KU star, NFL Hall of Fame Running Back Gale Sayers Passed Away

CANTON, Ohio (WIBW) - Former University of Kansas and NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sayers, known as the “Kansas Comet” was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 30, 1943. According to The Athletic, Sayers was suffering from severe dementia.

An All-American for the University of Kansas, Sayers was the fourth overall draft pick in 1965. In his first season, he scored an NFL record 22 touchdowns. Sayers led the NFL in rushing in 19666 and 1969, and was named “All-Time NFL Halfback” in 1969, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a career shortened by injuries, in which he only played 68 games, he ran for 4,956 yards and 39 touchdowns. Sayers is also the youngest player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the age of 34.

In a statement, Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker called Sayers “the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.”

