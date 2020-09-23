Advertisement

Former KU star, NFL Hall of Fame Running Back Gale Sayers Passed Away

Sayers was 77
Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears died Wednesday, September 23. (AP Photo)
Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears died Wednesday, September 23. (AP Photo)(WIBW)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WIBW) - Former University of Kansas and NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sayers, known as the “Kansas Comet” was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 30, 1943. According to The Athletic, Sayers was suffering from severe dementia.

An All-American for the University of Kansas, Sayers was the fourth overall draft pick in 1965. In his first season, he scored an NFL record 22 touchdowns. Sayers led the NFL in rushing in 19666 and 1969, and was named “All-Time NFL Halfback” in 1969, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a career shortened by injuries, in which he only played 68 games, he ran for 4,956 yards and 39 touchdowns. Sayers is also the youngest player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the age of 34.

In a statement, Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker called Sayers “the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More COVID-19 cases reported in Brown County schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Brown County schools, according to KNZA Radio.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Decreasing Clouds, seasonal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Heating up tomorrow through Saturday

Sports

Mahomes named to TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

Updated: 10 hours ago
Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named to TIME Magazine's annual 100 Most Influential People list.

News

Grand opening celebration at McDonald's office & training center

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Dobski family, associates, and friends celebrate the opening of McDonald's office & training center at 3201 SW Topeka Blvd.

Latest News

News

USD 501 hosts virtual meeting to help parents with remote learning problems

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
On Tuesday, Topeka Public Schools hosted a virtual parent academy to cover solutions to technology problems that students might experience during their time with virtual learning.

News

13 News at 10pm - clipped version

Updated: 11 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Sports

Jackson Folks honored with NFL Award

Updated: 11 hours ago
Senior Perry-Lecompton linebacker Jackson Folks was given the 2020 Way to Play High School Award for showing great form on a tackle.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Chaplain John Thacker

Updated: 12 hours ago
Shawnee Heights Fire Dept. Chaplain John Thacker continues to focus on others, even as he battles cancer.

News

Kansas Department of Labor working to meet demand as many Kansans are still waiting for unemployment

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Months after Covid threw the state’s unemployment system into turmoil, some are claiming they still haven’t received any form of payment.

News

Kansas Department of Labor working to meet demand as many Kansans are still waiting for unemployment

Updated: 12 hours ago