Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, will hold a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. where he is expected to discuss COVID-19 and clusters.
If you have trouble viewing our video player watch along here, or on our Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.