Advertisement

Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, will hold a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. where he is expected to discuss COVID-19 and clusters.

If you have trouble viewing our video player watch along here, or on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NFL fines coaches not covering faces; Chiefs’ Spagnuolo among offenders

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is fining coaches $100,000 and clubs $250,000 for not following mask guidelines. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is among coaches cited by the league in week 2.

Coronavirus

KU Medical Center participates in new COVID-19 clinical trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Brunner and Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas Medical Center is now part of a new clinical trial testing treatments for COVID-19 patients not needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 265 new COVID-19 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 591 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,123 total recoveries.

Coronavirus

Chapman Schools step back to remote learning, no classes Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chapman Middle and High School students are stepping back to remote learning due to an increase in positive cases within Dickinson County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 600 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 54,000 positive cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 600 COVID-19 related deaths and 53,959 positive cases of the virus.

News

13 News This Morning Braggin Wall 09-23-20

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Spark ignites entrepreneurial innovation in the Flint Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Spark Ignite Entrepreneurship is igniting entrepreneurial innovation in the Flint Hills.

News

Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in East Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Topeka police on Wednesday morning were in the 500 block of S.E. Lamar, where a search warrant was being served as part of an ongoing investigation.

News

RCPD asks for help locating truck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to keep an eye out for Ford F-150 Platinum Edition with a 60-day temporary license plate.

News

USDA invests $471,000 in renewable energy in Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA is investing over $471,000 in renewable energy in rural Kansas to help small businesses and agricultural producers lower energy costs.