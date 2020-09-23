Douglas Co. ‘Stepping Up’ to reduce number of inmates with mental illnesses

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County is joining the nationwide call to action to reduce the number of inmates with mental illnesses.

Douglas County says it is continuing its commitment to reduce the number of inmates in the Douglas County Correctional Facility that have mental illnesses by participating in the Set, Measure, Achieve initiative from Stepping Up, a nationwide call to action to reduce the number of people in local justice systems with mental illness.

According to the County, the multi-year effort focuses on creating measurable reductions in the Douglas County Corrections Facility population with serious mental illnesses and achieves the following:

Jail Bookings: 10% reduction annually. (In 2019, the SMI population in the Douglas County Corrections Facility was 9%, the goal equals a 1% reduction).

Average Length of Stay (ALOS): 5% reduction annually. (In 2019, the average length of stay was 27 days, the goal will be 25 days).

Connections to Care: establish an electronic data collection process. Douglas County has not collectively tracked data about whether people connect with the care they are referred to.

Recidivism: 5% reduction annually. (In 2018, the county had a 66% recidivism rate, the goal will be a 62% rate).

“We joined the Stepping Up Initiative five years ago with the goal of reducing the prevalence of serious mental illness in our corrections facility. With the support of national partners and a network of like-minded counties, we have significantly reduced the prevalence of SMI in our facility. Our next step is to ensure we continue this reduction until a person with mental illness is no more likely to be booked than anyone else in our community,” said Mike Brouwer, Douglas County Criminal Justice Coordinator.

Douglas Co. said Set, Measure, Achieve is a new effort from Stepping Up, a national initiative launched in May of 2015 by the Council of State Governments Justice Center, the National Association of Counties and the American Psychiatric Asociation Foundation. It said Stepping Up encourages counties to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in local justice systems and connect more people to needed treatment. It said currently, over 520 counties have joined the initiative.

The County said it signed a resolution to join Stepping Up in October of 2015 and was one of the first seven counties to join the initiative and has been recognized as an innovator county. It said in May of 2019, it was also recognized for its work by the CSG Justice Center, NACo and APA Foundation during a community event.

According to Douglas Co., since joining Stepping Up, its Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and its Stepping Up Initiative workgroup have worked to establish baseline data and have successfully implemented policies and programs reducing mental illness within Douglas County Correctional Facility and increase connections to treatment such as increased Crisis Intervention Team training for law enforcement, the establishment of an Intensive Crisis Team at LMH Health, an Assess-Identify-Divert program, a District Attorney’s Office Prosecutor Lead Women’s Diversion Program and Behavioral Health Court.

The County said Brouwer will represent it and participate in a special event on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Stepping Up and to launch the Set, Measure, Achieve inititatige. It said he will serve on a roundtable discussion with representatives from other innovator counties that will share their goals for the initiative.

