BBQ Festival supports Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mike Rowley Memorial BBQ Festival will be serving up some tasty treats while benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan.

Cox Bros. BBQ says it is presenting the Mike Rowley Memorial BBQ Festival which will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 223 McCall Rd. in Manhattan.

According to Cox Bros., along with delicious BBQ, it will offer live music and raffles while 10% of sales will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club, including dine in, carry out and delivery orders.

The barbecue joint said the festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a lunch slider buffet until 2 p.m. Other activities include a hog roast buffet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., a BBQ demo and tasting from Backyard Kitchen and live texas blues music featuring Jimmy Lewin and te Kingtones both from 6 to 8 p.m.

According to Cox Bros., the raffle includes a Backyard Kitchen Smoker.

For more information on the Festival, visit its Facebook Event page.

