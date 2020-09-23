BBB Warning of scam targeting college students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Better Business Bureau says a group of scammers is using the pandemic as a way to rip off college students.

The organization says it has received reports about employment scams targeting coeds -- the scam begins with an email sent to a student’s official school email address. In the message, the scammer impersonates a professor or a university department chair with a job offer. If the student accepts the offer, they are sent a check and told to use the money to purchase and send various money orders and prepaid cards; usually those items are already in the mail by the time the bank alerts the student the check is fake.

The BBB cautions all students to research any company offering them work before accepting a job offer.

