$2.5 million in grants goes to Kansas Law Enforcement

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Kansas Law Enforcement agencies are getting a $2.5 million infusion of cash thanks to the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants.

Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, says $2,552,834 in Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants through the Department of Justice have been given to Kansas law enforcement agencies.

“As the leading source of federal funding coming from the DOJ, the JAG Program is a vital instrument to ensure our state and local law enforcement are equipped with the necessary tools and resources they need to keep our communities safe,” said Sen. Moran. “I am pleased to see these grants will be distributed to Kansas law enforcement and, as chairman of the subcommittee which provides resources to the DOJ, I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure this critical assistance is provided to the men and women who work each day to protect our communities.”

According to Sen. Moran, the JAG program gives resources to states, tribes and local governments to support a wide variety of programs each year like law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, planning, evaluation, technology improvement, crime victim and witness initiatives, mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs such as behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

Moran said Kansas JAG program grant recipients are as follows:

  • Sedgwick County: $370,543
  • City of Lawrence: $26,949
  • Unified Government of Wyandotte County: $88,514
  • City of Garden City: $12,509
  • City of Leavenworth: $24,384
  • City of Newton: $10,376
  • City of Topeka: $64,995
  • City of Hutchison: $17,322
  • City of Salina: $18,475
  • City of Olathe: $69,721
  • Riley County: $19,628
  • City of Junction City: $11,788
  • Executive Office of The State of Kansas: $1,817,630

