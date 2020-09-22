Woman’s Club building bid awaits approval from State Finance Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bid on the former Woman’s Club building is moving to the State Finance Committee for approval.

A group of local investors say the Kansas Legislature’s Joint Committee on State Building Construction approved its bid to purchases the former Woman’s Club building at 420 SW 9th St. in Topeka. It said the joint committee will make recommendations to the State Finance Council, which will then make the final decision to approve the sale or not. It said if the bid is approved, the building will be restored and renovated as a new event venue.

“We hope to restore the Woman’s Club building to its former glory. Upon our first walkthrough of the building, we were amazed at the stained glass windows, grand staircase and other architectural charms,” said Courtney Stemler, a founding partner. “This building has served as an office space for years, but we plan to uncover its historical features and make it a space for Topekans to meet and celebrate.”

According to the partners, a date has not yet been set for the purchase to go before the Council, but they are patiently waiting for updates.

“With the revitalization of Downtown Topeka, we can’t think of a better time to bring a monumental event space to the area,” said Shelby Brokaw, another founding partner.

The building was bid for at auction on Sept. 2, for $500,000, by Chris and Courtney Stimler, Shelby Brokaw and Nic Irick.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.