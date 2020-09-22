Advertisement

Wichita man admits to firing shots in Newton armed robbery

(MGN image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The defendant in a Wichita case has admitted to firing shots in a Newton armed robbery.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Wichita man has pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Newton.

According to McAllister, Jorge Correa, 25, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. He said in Correa’s plead, he admitted that on Feb. 4, he and two co defendants robbed the EZ Trip at 100 S. Main St. in Newton.

McAllister said both Correa and another man were armed when entering the store and that Correa had a military style rifle. He said the clerk gave them cash, but Correa demanded more and while the clerk was getting money from her purse, he fired several shots hitting the ceiling, aisle displays and an ATM machine.

According to the U.S. Attorney, codefendant Rico Montes is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Sept. 30 whille co dfenedant Jeremiah Urias is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Sept. 28.

McAllister said Correa is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 8, 2020 and could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he commended the FBI, Kansass Highway Patrol, Newton Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More Kansas schools ending in-person classes, sports

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
More Kansas schools have ended in-person classes and canceled sports because of coronavirus exposure and team quarantines.

News

Scammers spoofing FBI phone numbers to steal info., money

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The FBI on Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) issued a warning about the latest phone scam that spoofs the FBI’s real phone number on victims' caller ID.

News

Woman’s Club building bid awaits approval from State Finance Council

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A bid on the former Woman’s Club building is moving to the State Finance Committee for approval.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Latest News

News

Bill would expand Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site to other areas in the nation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A bill introduced in Congress last week would expand the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site to other areas of the nation.

News

Bill introduced to expand Brown v. Board sites to other states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A bill introduced in Congress last week would expand the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site to other areas of the nation that were involved in the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled segregation unconstitutional.

News

TPS hosts District Parent Academies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools is hosting District Parent Academies to ensure students learning from home will face fewer technical difficulties.

News

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office beards it up and colors for the cure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will ‘Beard It Up and Color for The Cure.’

News

13 News This Morning Braggin Wall

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

KDP, RNC encourage statewide voter registration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Democratic Party is encouraging all Kansas, regardless of party affiliation, to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day 2020.