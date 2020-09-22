Wichita man admits to firing shots in Newton armed robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The defendant in a Wichita case has admitted to firing shots in a Newton armed robbery.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Wichita man has pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Newton.

According to McAllister, Jorge Correa, 25, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. He said in Correa’s plead, he admitted that on Feb. 4, he and two co defendants robbed the EZ Trip at 100 S. Main St. in Newton.

McAllister said both Correa and another man were armed when entering the store and that Correa had a military style rifle. He said the clerk gave them cash, but Correa demanded more and while the clerk was getting money from her purse, he fired several shots hitting the ceiling, aisle displays and an ATM machine.

According to the U.S. Attorney, codefendant Rico Montes is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Sept. 30 whille co dfenedant Jeremiah Urias is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Sept. 28.

McAllister said Correa is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 8, 2020 and could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he commended the FBI, Kansass Highway Patrol, Newton Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.