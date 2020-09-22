Washburn Rural captures Topeka West Invitational; Luttjohann wins individual

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural placed six golfers in the top eight finishers at Monday’s Topeka West Girls Invitational en route to a team win at Western Hills Golf Club.

Senior Madelyn Luttjohann led the way as the individual champion with a score of 75. The City Tournament was in conjunction with the Topeka West Invitational.

The Junior Blues scored 325 as a team, besting second-place Hayden by 49 strokes:

1. Washburn Rural (325)

2. Hayden (374)

3. Seaman (390)

4. Emporia (404)

5. Shawnee Heights (421)

6. Junction City (468)

Luttjohann won first with a score of 75, followed by teammate Kaitlyn Crough five strokes behind:

1. Madelyn Luttjohann, 75 (WRHS, Sr.)

2. Kaitlyn Crough, 80 (WRHS, Jr.)

T3. Kate Roeder, 84 (Hayden, Jr.)

T3. McKenna Merrick, 84 (WRHS, Jr.)

5. Jensen Heideman, 85 (Hayden, Sr.)

6. Avery Scott, 86 (WRHS, So.)

T7. Mallory Nelson, 89 (WRHS, So.)

T7. Annika Peterson, 89 (WRHS, So.)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.