USD 437 board hears parents concerns, frustrations on remote learning

By Grant Stephens
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school board took Monday night’s meeting to listen to parents, teachers, and student’s concerns on education.

Parents say the first three weeks of the school year dominated by remote learning have been difficult.

They say the new model makes it difficult for their kids to stay afloat.

Adrian Evans, a Farley Elementary School teacher and parent got up to speak in front of the board.

She was concerned about students falling behind and teachers struggling to accommodate. She said, “Our boats are fragile. They’re filling with water as we’re trying to manage technology challenges, and facilitating learning both in-person and at home.”

More than 20 more people got up to speak in front of the board.

The district is in the final stages of online polling of families, students, and teachers. The poll will shed light on how they feel about COVID-19 risk, and where they’d like to see changes.

The board did not take any votes, but Dr. Scott McWilliams, the district superintendent says Monday’s conversation will help the board make future decisions.

“Leading into this meeting we heard some feedback that the environment that we have right now is working for some, clearly it’s not working for all," he said.

“So we have to continue to come back as a leadership team and figure out what we can do to best meet the needs of our kids.”

The board says they’ll begin sorting through data from the poll Tuesday. It plans to share results at a special board meeting that will be scheduled ahead of their next October 5th meeting.

The official date on the special meeting is still being decided.

