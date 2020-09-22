USD 383 sets special board meeting on hybrid learning concerns

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents' concerns over hybrid learning prompted the Manhattan-Ogden school board to call a special meeting.

The USD 383 board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a work session on the topic.

The Manhattan Mercury reports several parents have asked at recent board meetings for school to re-open five days a week. The board voted last week to stay in hybrid learning until at least October 22nd.

Nearly one-thousand people have signed a petition on Change.org calling for USD 383 to end hybrid learning. Some of the signers left comments stating the reason for they supported the petition - citing difficulties for working parents, frustration for kids, the need for structure, and lack of resources for teachers.

Board president Karla Hagemeister says no decisions will be made Wednesday on potential changes to the timelines."

“Every new thing is going to have struggles between planning and implementation and the start of this school year is no different, except that it is exponentially greater in scale,” Hagemeister wrote in an email to 13 NEWS. “The hybrid model has been selected in order to address safety, but has come with legitimate challenges for students, teachers, staff, and families. We all want to improve the educational delivery for students while supporting our teachers as they are asked to do more than ever before.”

Hagemesiter says she hopes the board can use the meeting to clarify expectations and priorities, and provide direction for administrators.

