Tuesday forecast: More clouds, highs similar to yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re going to notice some effects from Tropical Storm Beta today with more clouds today and tomorrow. Combine that with hazy conditions from west coast wildfires we’ll have mostly cloudy skies. There may be some breaks in the clouds especially in north-central Kansas today which will allow for highs to reach the low to possibly mid 80s otherwise most spots will be in the upper 70s to around 80°.

Rain from Beta may come as far as southeast Kansas today at least when it comes to more measurable rain however a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out closer to I-35. Bottom line most of northeast Kansas remains dry. There still aren’t any signs of meaningful rainfall in the next 8 days even with a cold front early next week.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows around 60°. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

A warming trend will occur from Thursday to Friday with Friday being the warmest day of the week as highs will be in the mid-upper 80s (possibly reaching 90° in some spots). Temperatures start to cool down this weekend while still remaining mostly in the 80s. While models yesterday were indicating a cold front cooling temperatures down Monday, latest models are pushing the cold front through Tuesday now.

Taking Action:

Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

