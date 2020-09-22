TPS hosts District Parent Academies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is hosting District Parent Academies to ensure students learning from home will face fewer technical difficulties.

Topeka Public Schools says it is hosting District Parent Academies on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 for elementary school parents to ensure students face fewer technical difficulties while remote learning.

According to the District, the academies each begin at 5:30 p.m. and will cover basic troubleshooting tips about technology. It said there will also be opportunities for parents to ask specific questions.

TPS said this will be a valuable learning tool for parents needing a refresher in technology to hep their students achieve success while learning from home.

TPS said both academies will also be streamed live over Facebook.

