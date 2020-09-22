Advertisement

TPS hosts District Parent Academies

(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is hosting District Parent Academies to ensure students learning from home will face fewer technical difficulties.

Topeka Public Schools says it is hosting District Parent Academies on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 for elementary school parents to ensure students face fewer technical difficulties while remote learning.

According to the District, the academies each begin at 5:30 p.m. and will cover basic troubleshooting tips about technology. It said there will also be opportunities for parents to ask specific questions.

TPS said this will be a valuable learning tool for parents needing a refresher in technology to hep their students achieve success while learning from home.

TPS said both academies will also be streamed live over Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Bill would expand Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site to other areas in the nation

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
A bill introduced in Congress last week would expand the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site to other areas of the nation.

News

Bill introduced to expand Brown v. Board sites to other states

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A bill introduced in Congress last week would expand the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site to other areas of the nation that were involved in the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled segregation unconstitutional.

News

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office beards it up and colors for the cure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will ‘Beard It Up and Color for The Cure.’

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning Braggin Wall

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

KDP encourages statewide voter registration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Democratic Party is encouraging all Kansas, regardless of party affiliation, to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day 2020.

News

City of Topeka works to help residents tackle COVID-19 financial challenges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is working hard to help residents tackle COVID-19 financial challenges by launching its free Financial Navigator Service.

News

CapFed gives Ronald McDonald House a birthday surprise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Capitol Federal is surprising Ronald McDonald House with a True Blue birthday gift.

News

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates separate domestic cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in separate domestic cases and is investigating.

Coronavirus

Abilene Public Schools move to remote learning until October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Abilene Public Schools is moving learning online after a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.