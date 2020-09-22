Shawnee Co. nursing homes adapt to new visitor guidelines shaped by the pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent updates to Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino’s health order allows nursing homes to begin hosting visitors again.

The update stems from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Nursing Homes Reopening Recommendations for State and Local Officials plan, which permits visitors in adult care homes where there have been no cases of COVID-19 for 28 days.

Scott Brunner, the Deputy Secretary for Hospitals and Facilities Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) said these guidelines provide nursing homes the opportunity to give equal attention for residents' physical and social needs.

“This guidance really does help it be easier for facilities to reopen to visitors as long as they can meet all the criteria and conditions and all the steps they need to make sure they keep residents safe to allow for visitation,” he said.

“We think it’s consistent with what families and advocates have been asking for to be able to get into their residents but facilities have to do it in a safe way in order to be cautious about not increasing exposure to coronavirus.”

Brunner said this could be the right move for nursing homes as long as they are able to balance preventing the spread of COVID-19 with the importance for residents to socialize.

“The most significant thing is that it really does recognize the impact that having visitors and loved ones being able to see nursing home residents has on their livelihood their well-being their health...safety was the primary concern and now I think this really does reflect trying to balance back to the needs of residents and their loved ones and other kind of non direct healthcare kinds of needs people have which includes seeing people that they love and care about.,” he said.

“We don’t wanna allow COVID-19 into nursing home facilities and the risk of exposing lots of other people staff and other residents but You gotta balance that with the real social needs that people have to see loved ones and have them be part of their lives.”

Brewster Place recently began allowing guests for outdoor visits at their assisted living facility, Brewster Health Center.

CEO and President Joe Ewert said not having visitors was tough.

“It’s actually heartbreaking to see residents go through that period of time where they vocalize that I don’t understand why my family left me I don’t understand why they’ve left me to be here and we’ve never had that before," he said.

“We know the dangers and the risks of coronavirus but we also see on a Day to day basis the side effects of loneliness and isolation and our staff are amazing our teams are fantastic but there’s really no substitute for being able to see your family and loved ones.”

He said the course to allowing visitors has taken careful planning but it’s worth helping residents not feel so lonely.

“That socialization especially for our clientele can be really, really critical so having it removed kind of on a month to month week to week basis is extremely difficult for people as they’ve gotten used to it they need it,” he said.

“I feel it’s something that can be absolutely be done safely and I think it’s something we have to learn how to do and organizations like ours need to learn how to do it we simply can’t isolate our residents forever.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.