Shawnee Co. Commissioners make recommendations for new exits on Kansas Turnpike

A section of the Kansas Turnpike near the town of Auburn where one recommendation for an exit is being made by Shawnee Co. Commissioners
A section of the Kansas Turnpike near the town of Auburn where one recommendation for an exit is being made by Shawnee Co. Commissioners(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously voted to make recommendations to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and the Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) for additions to the Kansas Turnpike in Shawnee County.

The recommendations are for two exits: one near Southeast 29th Street near Lake Shawnee and the other south of the town of Auburn.

Commissioner Bill Riphahn said the proposed exits would serve each area om a different way.

“That would be an economic boost for the lake for recreation, Lake Shawnee, of course, Auburn, they could certainly use an interchange there they have a long ways to go to get back to Auburn once they get off an interchange.”

The City of Topeka previously expressed support for a Southeast Topeka interchange.

Riphahn calls the current action a way to get ahead on KDOT’s plans for future projects.

