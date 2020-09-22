Shawnee Co. Commissioners begin reading resolution for sign regulations on county-owned property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners began their first moves toward creating rules for where and when members of the public can put up signs on county-owned property, which does not exist in Shawnee County.

Commissioners began reading Home Rule Resolution 2020-1, which only applies to county-owned property like parks and the courthouse.

The resolution applies to noncommercial signs ones that express a political opinion.

It is not meant to prevent political speech and discussion on county-owned spaces rather to ensure the property itself remains a neutral place.

“Public parks and public property are considered by courts to be traditional public forums that are open for political speech and debate in traditional public forums; the government may not discriminate against speakers based on the speaker’s views the courts call that content neutral,” said Shawnee Co. Counselor Jim Crowl.

“The resolution imposes content neutral time, place and manner restrictions on signs on Shawnee County Property to advance the county’s interest in keeping our parks and our property free from visual clutter safe for patrons and to conserve county resources.”

The proposed resolution comes after “Black Lives Matter” was painted in the parking lot at Veteran’s Park in North Topeka earlier this summer.

The paint job was done without prior notice or a permit from Shawnee County and the person or group who did it has not yet come forward according to Commissioner Bill Riphahn.

A sign is defined in the resolution as “any device, object or surface, constructed, installed or painted, the purpose of which is to visually deliver a message of either a commercial or noncommercial nature, by attracting attention to the device, object or item”.

According to the resolution, a person is allowed to hold a sign on county property without a permit but they must take their sign with them when they leave.

The resolution reads in part: “The signs must be personally held by a person, or personally attended by one or more persons; ‘Personally attended’ means that a person is physically present within five feet of the sign at all times.”

Riphahn is also the resolution’s sponsor; while he did not say he necessarily opposed the painting, he found no existing rules that covered the situation.

“When we looked into what we had on the books that would regulate these things and we found out we didn’t have much so now we’re putting those regulations in place,” he said.

“This just gives us the authority that if somebody puts a sign up at a park or at the courthouse that we can remove that sign and it’s hard to believe that we haven’t had anything for all these years it’s kind of a housekeeping thing, it kind of allows us to do some housekeeping on our own property."

If approved, signs in violation of the resolution will be removed by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation immediately.

The county will make attempts to contact the owner of the sign and give 10 days' notice to reclaim it.

If the sign goes unclaimed for 30 days the county will dispose of it.

The second reading of the resolution is scheduled for the October 1 Shawnee Co. Commission meeting.

The resolution does not apply to signs directing traffic, official notices and messages from the county.

The resolution draft can be read here on pages 66-69.

