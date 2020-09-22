Salvation Army accepting applications for Red Bell Ringing Campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It may be the first day of fall, but the holiday season is right around the corner!

The Topeka Salvation Army will be taking applications for its Red Bell Ringing Campaign starting September 23. Interviews will be conducted on weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm at their office at 1320 SE 6th. An ID and Social Security card are required and pay starts at $9 an hour.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.