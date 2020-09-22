Police investigate shooting in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were on the scene of a shooting late Monday in southeast Topeka.

TPD says a woman called around 9:30 p.m. from the 2000 block of SE Massachusetts, saying she had been shot. Officers were seen searching the area around the scene at Pioneer Adams Townhomes. One woman was taken to the hospital with what police described as a minor injury.

Authorities continued investigating circumstances surrounding the incident. 13 NEWS will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.