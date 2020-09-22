Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in southeast Topeka

Topeka Police investigate a shooting Sept. 21, 2020, in the 2000 block of SE Massachusetts.
Topeka Police investigate a shooting Sept. 21, 2020, in the 2000 block of SE Massachusetts.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were on the scene of a shooting late Monday in southeast Topeka.

TPD says a woman called around 9:30 p.m. from the 2000 block of SE Massachusetts, saying she had been shot. Officers were seen searching the area around the scene at Pioneer Adams Townhomes. One woman was taken to the hospital with what police described as a minor injury.

Authorities continued investigating circumstances surrounding the incident. 13 NEWS will provide information as it becomes available.

