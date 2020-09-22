PARS plans discussion on hope, resiliency in youth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How do we create hope and build resilient youth? You’re invited to a discussion on that topic this week with Prevention and Recovery Services (PARS), and the Shawnee County Substance Abuse Task Force.

The discussion features keynote speaker Dr. Christian Thurstone, Director of Service of Behavioral Health Services at Denver Health. Dr. Thurstone is one of the nation’s few physicians board-certified in child, adolescent and addictions psychiatry. He’s also a psychiatry professor at University of Colorado - Denver, where he researches youth substance use and addiction.

13′s Melissa Brunner is moderating the discussion, which also will include Topeka High School principal Rebecca Morrissey, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran, PARS executive director Michelle Voth, and a local parent. The event will close with an open conversation between participants and Dr. Thurstone.

The theme for the free event is Working Together, Creating Hope. It takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. You can register at https://workingtogetherevent.com/

