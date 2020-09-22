Advertisement

PARS plans discussion on hope, resiliency in youth

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How do we create hope and build resilient youth? You’re invited to a discussion on that topic this week with Prevention and Recovery Services (PARS), and the Shawnee County Substance Abuse Task Force.

The discussion features keynote speaker Dr. Christian Thurstone, Director of Service of Behavioral Health Services at Denver Health. Dr. Thurstone is one of the nation’s few physicians board-certified in child, adolescent and addictions psychiatry. He’s also a psychiatry professor at University of Colorado - Denver, where he researches youth substance use and addiction.

13′s Melissa Brunner is moderating the discussion, which also will include Topeka High School principal Rebecca Morrissey, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran, PARS executive director Michelle Voth, and a local parent. The event will close with an open conversation between participants and Dr. Thurstone.

The theme for the free event is Working Together, Creating Hope. It takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. You can register at https://workingtogetherevent.com/

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USD 383 sets special board meeting on hybrid learning concerns

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The USD 383 board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a work session to address concerns over hybrid learning.

Kansas Prep Zone

Washburn Rural captures Topeka West Invitational; Luttjohann wins individual

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Washburn Rural placed six golfers in the top eight finishers at Monday’s Topeka West Girls Invitational en route to a team win. Senior Madelyn Luttjohann led the way as individual champion with a score of 75.

News

Salute our Heroes: Shawnee Heights Fire Chaplain helps others in midst of his own cancer battle

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The chaplain for Shawnee Heights Fire District has made it his mission to be there for his firefighters. Recently, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, but even in his own battle remains focused on serving others.

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners make recommendations for new exits on Kansas Turnpike

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously voted to make recommendations to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and the Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) for additions to the Kansas Turnpike in Shawnee County.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners begin reading resolution for sign regulations on county-owned property

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners began their first moves toward creating rules for where and when members of the public can put up signs on county-owned property, which does not exist in Shawnee County.

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners begin reading resolution for sign regulations on county owned property

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shawnee Co. Commissioners began reading Home Rule Resolution 2020-1 at their meeting Monday which would create regulations for signs on county-owned property.

News

Crossroads Fountain opens Downtown

Updated: 2 hours ago
The fountain is a first for the downtown area.

News

USD 345 elementary students soon will return full time classrooms

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center free flu shots for vets

Updated: 3 hours ago
Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center free flu shots for veterans.

News

VA Medical Center giving out free flu shots to veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Veterans can get a free flu shot without leaving their car at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center.