One injured in Tuesday morning crash west of downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday morning just west of downtown Topeka, police said.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at S.W. 10th Avenue and Polk Street.

Police on the scene told 13 NEWS that a dark gray, four-door Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Polk and crossing 10th Avenue when it collided with a red Nissan car that was eastbound on 10th Avenue.

A passenger in the Impala was transported to a Topeka hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were reported uninjured.

Police said the driver of the Impala failed to yield right of way to the Nissan.

Traffic on Polk is controlled by stop signs at that intersection, while S.W. 10th Avenue is a through-street.

Police remained on the scene until around 10 a.m., with traffic allowed to proceed through the intersection.

