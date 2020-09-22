Advertisement

Circleville man, 21, charged in fatal UTV crash in Jackson County

A 21-year-old Circleville man has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old boy from Fargo, N.D., in a utility terrain vehicle crash July 5 in Jackson County, according to KNZA Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Circleville man has been charged in the July death of a North Dakota teen who was killed in a utility terrain vehicle crash in Jackson County, KNZA Radio reports.

The arrested man, Wyatt Olberding, has been charged in Jackson County District Court in connection with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence. He also was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and transporting an open container.

The radio station, quoting the Holton Recorder newspaper, said the crash occurred July 5 in about two miles northeast of Netawaka in northern Jackson County.

Six people, including Olberding, were injured in the crash, KNZA said. One of the individuals who was injured, Iziah Martinez, 13, of Fargo, N.D., died from his injuries.

Olberding was driving a side-by-side UTV next to another UTV when he lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

KNZA said Martinez was ejected from the UTV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Olberding’s first court appearance is set for Nov. 9, and KNZA said he remains free on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

