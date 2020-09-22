Lawrence Police search for armed robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police released surveillance images of a man they want to talk to about an armed robbery.

LPD says the man walked into Advance America, 2223 Louisiana St., just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, armed with a knife, and demanded cash. He got some money, then ran.

The man is about six-feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a long-sleeved navy blue shirt, faded jeans, and aviator style sunglasses. Anyone with information should call Douglas Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously.

