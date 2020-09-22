KDP encourages statewide voter registration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Democratic Party is encouraging all Kansas, regardless of party affiliation, to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day 2020.

The Kansas Democratic Party says it will be promoting National Voter Registration Day on all of its social media platforms to drive voter registration throughout the state, ensuring everyone gets a vote in the 2020 elections.

“In honor of National Voter Registration Day, the KDP is encouraging all Kansans to spend a few minutes registering to vote, double-checking their registration status and encouraging their friends and family to do the same,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “With our access to affordable healthcare, worker’s rights and our ability to recover from COVID-19 at stake, this year’s election will be the most consequential of our lifetimes. We encourage every Kansan to register before the October 13th deadline, request their advance ballot before October 27th, and vote before or on November 3rd to make their voice heard.”

According to KDP, important dates for the 2020 General Election are as follows:

October 13, 2020 : Last day to register to vote in Kansas

October 14, 2020 : First day advance ballots are mailed. Advance in-person voting may begin in county election offices. Voters may check when their county election office is providing in-person advance voting at www.kansasdems.org/Vote

October 27, 2020 : Last day to request an advance ballot by mail for November 3rd. Advance in-person voting begins in all counties.

November 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM : Deadline for advance in-person voting.

November 3, 2020, ELECTION DAY : Polls are open between 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM. Advance ballots must be postmarked on or before November 3, 2020 and must be received by close of business on November 6, 2020. Voters may hand-deliver their advance ballot to their county election office before Election Day or drop-off their advance ballot at their polling location before polls close.



For more information on the November 3 election,

