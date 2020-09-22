KBI investigating death in Iola

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Iola Police Dept. and Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office with a death investigation in Iola, Kansas.

Iola Police officers responded to a fight around 2 p.m. Monday reported at 621 S Washington Ave. Upon arrival, they found 34-year-old Jamie Martin lying unresponsive in the driveway. Officers began life-saving measures until EMS responded. Martin was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead under an hour later.

The Iola Police Dept. requested the KBI help with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The KBI asks anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-KS-CRIME or kbi.ks.gov/sar.

