K-State Student Career Fair goes virtual

Kansas State University Career Center sign
Kansas State University Career Center sign(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s 4-day Career Fair looks fairly different this year.

The Career Fair usually draws in a thousand students at Bramlage Coliseum but moved to a virtual platform this year.

More than two thousand interactions have taken place between students and employers in the first two days.

The fair has both group and individual sessions available for students to interact with employers.

“Employers are continuing to recruit…students for internships and… still fill some of their full-time needs.” Kansas State University Career Center, executive director, Kerri Keller says.

Kansas State University Career Fair 2020
Kansas State University Career Fair 2020

The Virtual Career Fair continues Wednesday and Thursday, students can register at K-State.edu.

