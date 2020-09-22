Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office beards it up and colors for the cure

File Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
File Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office(Source: WBRC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will ‘Beard It Up and Color for The Cure.’

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it has partnered with The Cure Starts Now to raise money for homerun cancer research by joining the third annual “Beard It Up for The Cure" fundraising campaigns in November.

According to the Office, it will participate in the “Beard It Up and Color for The Cure” fundraiser, raising money and awareness by growing facial hair such as beards, goatees and mustaches or by painting nails with fun and vibrant colors.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office said officers have been encouraged to post pictures to social media using #BeardItUp2020, #ColorForTheCure and #TheCureStartsNow. It said the month long campaign has been organized by The Cure Starts Now.

“Last year’s campaign was a rousing success with over 3,200 participants who raised more than $215,000.00,” said Brooke Desserich, Executive Director of The Cure Starts Now.  "This year, we are incredibly honored to be partnering with our friends at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, who we are positive will help us raise a record-breaking amount of funds for vital homerun cancer research.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, The Cure Starts Now’s annual “Beard It Up and Color for the Cure” fundraising campaign has raised over $384,000 and has funded four cancer research studies since its beginning in 2018. It said 2020′s campaign officially launches in November, however, supporters are encouraged to sign up to take part now.

For more information on Beard It Up and Color for the Cure, or to register to participate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDP encourages statewide voter registration

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Democratic Party is encouraging all Kansas, regardless of party affiliation, to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day 2020.

News

City of Topeka works to help residents tackle COVID-19 financial challenges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is working hard to help residents tackle COVID-19 financial challenges by launching its free Financial Navigator Service.

News

CapFed gives Ronald McDonald House a birthday surprise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Capitol Federal is surprising Ronald McDonald House with a True Blue birthday gift.

News

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates separate domestic cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in separate domestic cases and is investigating.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Abilene Public Schools move to remote learning until October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Abilene Public Schools is moving learning online after a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

News

Gov. Kelly proclaims National Voter Registration Day in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has officially proclaimed September 22 as National Voter Registration Day in Kansas with a goal to encourage civic engagement and boost turnouts in the voting booths.

News

One injured in crash Tuesday morning west of downtown Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
One person was taken to a local hospital following a crash Tuesday morning at S.W. 10th Avenue and Polk Street, police said. The person's injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening.

News

One injured in Tuesday morning crash west of downtown Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was taken to a local hospital following a crash Tuesday morning at S.W. 10th Avenue and Polk Street, police said. The person's injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 09-22-20

Updated: 6 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Circleville man, 21, charged in fatal UTV crash in Jackson County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 21-year-old Circleville man has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old boy from Fargo, N.D., in a utility terrain vehicle crash in July in Jackson County, according to KNZA Radio.