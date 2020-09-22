Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office beards it up and colors for the cure

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will ‘Beard It Up and Color for The Cure.’

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it has partnered with The Cure Starts Now to raise money for homerun cancer research by joining the third annual “Beard It Up for The Cure" fundraising campaigns in November.

According to the Office, it will participate in the “Beard It Up and Color for The Cure” fundraiser, raising money and awareness by growing facial hair such as beards, goatees and mustaches or by painting nails with fun and vibrant colors.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office said officers have been encouraged to post pictures to social media using #BeardItUp2020, #ColorForTheCure and #TheCureStartsNow. It said the month long campaign has been organized by The Cure Starts Now.

“Last year’s campaign was a rousing success with over 3,200 participants who raised more than $215,000.00,” said Brooke Desserich, Executive Director of The Cure Starts Now. "This year, we are incredibly honored to be partnering with our friends at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, who we are positive will help us raise a record-breaking amount of funds for vital homerun cancer research.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, The Cure Starts Now’s annual “Beard It Up and Color for the Cure” fundraising campaign has raised over $384,000 and has funded four cancer research studies since its beginning in 2018. It said 2020′s campaign officially launches in November, however, supporters are encouraged to sign up to take part now.

For more information on Beard It Up and Color for the Cure, or to register to participate, click here.

