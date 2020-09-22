Gov. Kelly proclaims National Voter Registration Day in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has officially proclaimed September 22 as National Voter Registration Day in Kansas with a goal to encourage civic engagement and boost turnouts in the voting booths.

Governor Laura Kelly says to increase civic engagement in Kansas’s youth ad boost statewide voter turnout, she has proclaimed Tuesday, Sept. 22, as National Voter Registration Day in Kansas.

“Opportunities for in-person voter registration are among the many normal routines that have become more difficult as a result of COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “But an active and engaged citizenry is critical to the success of our democracy on any level. We must do all we can to protect and expand Kansans' voting rights and encourage all people – particularly young people – to vote in November and beyond.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the voter registration deadline for the General Elections in November is Tuesday, Oct. 13, and any United States resident may register to vote if they will be turning 18 years old by the next statewide general election, including this year.

Gov. Kelly said the proclamation highlights national voter turnout for the Nov. 2018 elections being 12.5% higher than four years earlier, particularly among voters between the ages of 18 to 29 years old, which increased by 79%. However, she said, only 53% of eligible voters cast ballots that same year.

“I encourage all Kansas residents to register to vote by the deadline, ensuring they can exercise this important and fundamental right,” Governor Kelly said. “Let’s make this election the highest voter turnout yet.”

For more information on voter registration or to check registration status, click here.

To see Gov. Kelly’s proclamation in full, click here.

