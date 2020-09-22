Advertisement

Fearless Girl statue pays tribute to RBG in NYC

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) – Wall Street’s iconic Fearless Girl statue is wearing a lace collar to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who died last week, was known for wearing a ruff while on the bench.

Like the statue, Ginsburg was also an icon in the fight for women’s rights in the United States.

One of her many achievements was launching the ACLU Women’s Rights Project.

Ginsburg was a New York native.

The Fearless Girl was installed in the city’s financial district in 2017 in honor of International Women’s Day.

