Evergy Plaza holds First Day of Fall Celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka’s newest attraction celebrated the arrival of fall with a bit of fun.

Evergy Plaza held a First Day of Fall Celebration Tuesday afternoon, and welcomed Fall with a festival for everyone to enjoy.

“It has been a long time coming for downtown Topeka, we are so excited to finally being able to bring people down here," Sales & Marketing Manager from Evergy Plaza, Ashlee Spring said. "To have something to do over the lunch over, for the people that work down here and they can just walk down grab some food and support some local vendors.”

The new downtown attraction brought out families to enjoy live music by Kyle Austin, along with vendors giving a taste of fall.

“We’ve got caramel apples by Hazel Hill, popcorn by Cashmere, pumpkin spice lattes by Circle Coffee and then we got some mums selling by Schenkel Farms,” Spring said.

A mother who attended the festival, Julia Adell says, “I was excited about fall and it was reason to get out of the house and enjoy some nice weather."

“It’s a very inviting space. My daughter and I haven’t spent much time downtown so exploring other than going to a restaurant, but to walk around and see all that Topeka really has to offer was kind of exciting,” Adell added.

Harvesters was also apart of the fall festival.

People could drop canned good donations in barrels, to bring awareness to Hunger Action Month.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring the community in, talk about hunger, raise awareness of the need in our community," Sr. Community Engagement Manager from Harvesters, Amy Pinger said. "The pandemic has really shined a light really raise awareness about food insecurity in our community, because that need keeps growing.”

Some people had a chance to cool off with a splash, or warm up around the fire pit.

“The kids absolutely love the fountains. We’re so excited to get those up and running, they run through them no matter what temperature it is," Spring emphasized. "People are really excited to bring their kids out and just to be able to come out and enjoy this community space.”

In honor of Hunger Action Month, the Crossroads fountain will light up orange on Tuesday tonight!

The fountain’s splash pad is on from 8 A.M to 10 P.M each day.

The next fountain shows are set for 5:30 PM on Wednesday and 8:15 P.m Friday night!

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.