Evergy Plaza fountain hosts water shows

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lunch hour brought the public debut of crossroads foundation on Evergy plaza.

Streams of water matched the music for the 30-minute show. A small group stopped to take it in.

The next show is 5:30 Wednesday, and you can catch it after dark Friday at 8:15 p.m., when colorful lights add to the sprays up to 20 feet in the air. Between shows, the splash pad also is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. And Tuesday, the plaza hosts a first day of fall celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

