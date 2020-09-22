City of Topeka works to help residents tackle COVID-19 financial challenges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is working hard to help residents tackle COVID-19 financial challenges by launching its free Financial Navigator Service.

The City of Topeka says it has partnered with the national nonprofit organization Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to launch a new free Financial Navigators program ensuring residents are able to navigate critical financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in unprecedented times that are greatly affecting families and their finances. The Financial Navigator program with support from Cities for Financial Empowerment and Housing and Credit Counselling, is an amazing tool that will help our families have access to great partners in our community. This support can help our citizens navigate challenges and stay self-sufficient during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

According to the City, Financial Navigators launched remotely on Monday, Sept. 21, to provide guidance over the phone to help residents to access programs and services that will help them manage income disruptions and other financial concerns. It said the program is meant to help Topekans one on one to triage their personal finance issues, identify immediate action steps to manage expenses, maximizing income, managing debt, budgeting and avoiding predatory scams.

“Financial distress is a primary part of the COVID-19 crisis, and we’re pleased Mayor De La Isla and her team is making this a priority for Topeka residents,” said Jonathan Mintz, President and CEO of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “The Financial Navigators program will help City of Topeka residents assess and prioritize their financial concerns and get connected with the right resources.”

The City said it will be offering the Financial Navigator services in partnership with Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.

“The pandemic and resulting economic crises have hit low- and middle-income households, contingent and undocumented workers, and many others very hard,” said James Anderson, Head of Government Innovation at Bloomberg Philanthropies. “We are very pleased to help the CFE Fund expand its high quality and impactful financial empowerment services to reach many more people in more cities.”

According to the City, Topekans can access the services by completing a web form here, or by calling 785-670-5900.

“Sound financial health is a critical component of addressing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on low-income and diverse communities in the U.S,” said Sarah Bainton Kahn, VP of Global Philanthropy, JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We are pleased to collaborate with the CFE Fund to help people in Topeka to access the tools and services they need to build resiliency and advance their financial health.”

The City said it is launching the program in partnership with the CFE Fund, providing grant funding along with significant technical assistance and training to launch the program in Topeka and other cities and counties throughout America. It said the program is an initiative supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Citi Foundation, JPMOrgan Chase & Co. and the Wells Fargo Foundation.

“Communities across the country continue to face significant economic challenges as a result of COVID-19,” said Brandee McHale, Head of Citi Community Investing and Development and President of the Citi Foundation. “To provide residents in Topeka with the vital financial tools and support necessary to navigate the financial impacts of the pandemic, the Citi Foundation is proud to partner once again with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to launch the Financial Navigators program.”

“The pandemic has clearly heightened awareness around the financial hardships that so many people were already facing here in Topeka and deep disparities that exist in society,” said Darlene Goins, head of financial health philanthropy with the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We applaud the CFE Fund for bringing together the City of Topeka, philanthropists, and financial services and other industries to reimagine solutions that can help improve financial stability and resiliency for individuals and families, particularly during this economic crisis.”

