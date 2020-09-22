Advertisement

CDC’s Halloween guidance discourages activities like trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters,” according to guidance posted Monday on the CDC’s website.

Other higher-risk Halloween activities, according to the CDC, are:

  • Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots
  • Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
  • Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
  • Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
  • Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
  • Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

CDC officials are encouraging lower-risk holiday activities, such as carving or decorating pumpkins with household members; decorating your house, apartment or living space; doing a Halloween scavenger hunt; or holding a virtual Halloween costume contest.

For more holiday guidance from the CDC, click here.

