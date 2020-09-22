Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates separate domestic cases

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in separate domestic cases and is investigating.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested Donald Garrison, 38, of Hiawatha, and Brad Donahue, 42, of Powhattan, for charges related to domestic violence in two separate occurrences.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said Donald Garrison, 38, of Hiawatha, is facing several charges after officials say he chased a woman through town with his pickup truck Monday evening.

Sheriff Merchant said 38-year-old Donald Garrison was arrested on multiple charges including Felony Theft, Child Endangerment, Assault, Driving While Suspended, and Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Merchant said just after 9 p.m., a woman fled in her car to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office while she was being chased by a truck driven by Garrison.

The sheriff said the woman and a small child were safely escorted inside once they arrived.

Merchant said Garrison also had two of his small children in the pickup -- that were not properly restrained during the pursuit. He said no one was reported injured and the incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, according to the Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Brad Donahue of Powhattan is facing domestic battery charges after an incident early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Merchant said deputies were called to a home in Powhattan around 1 a.m. Sunday morning for an incident in progress.

According to Merchant, Donahue fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

Officials say he was eventually located and taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Donahue also faces charges including criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and criminal threat.

