BLM of Topeka sends list of demands to local and state leaders

(WEAU)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Black Lives Matter of Topeka have released a series of demands to local and state leaders on National Voter Registration Day claiming Kansas laws were made to suppress some voters.

“Black votes have been denied in one form or another in this country from the beginning,” said PJay Carter, president of BLM Topeka. “Today, one of the suppression tools is incarceration. If you’re behind bars, you can’t be in front of a ballot.”

The lists of demands on voting includes:

  • We demand the state of Kansas make voter registration automatic at the age of 18.
  • We demand the state of Kansas end prison-based gerrymandering, and put that money and those votes back in our communities.
  • We demand people who are in jail or prison have the right to register and vote in the state of Kansas.
  • We demand people who have previously been convicted of a crime have their voting rights restored.
  • We demand an end to the conviction-poll tax that prevents people from voting for owing fines or fees.

Their release also includes a list of other demands to leaders when it comes to policing in Topeka and Shawnee County.

  • We demand a community-led Chief selection process.
  • We demand the City of Topeka create a permanent Office of Police Accountability (OPA), with leadership that is majority community.
  • We demand the City of Topeka create a permanent Office of Inspector General above the OPA.
  • We demand real community oversight of and involvement in policing, and how decisions are made. This includes contract bargaining, oversight and accountability.
  • We demand Governor Laura Kelly and State Attorney General Dereck Schmidt immediately appoint a Special Counsel who can collect and investigate any community complaints in the entire state, including excessive and deadly force.

They also call for school district in Shawnee County to end their police programs.

  • We demand Topeka Public Schools permanently close their Police Department and instead use that money to keep kids in school and help more kids graduate.
  • We demand all districts in Topeka including Auburn-Washburn, Seaman, and Shawnee Heights cut handcuffs from the budget, and instead put money towards badly needed learning resources for struggling students, including text books, reading books, and math tutoring and other programs and services that help kids stay in school and be successful students.
  • Having cops on school grounds doesn’t make kids safer. Having cops at schools ensures kids are introduced to the criminal justice system in Kindergarten, and that normal, kid behavior—like making mistakes and getting in trouble—is always looked at as possibly criminal. Being a kid isn’t a crime. Families in Topeka were already struggling to make ends meet before COVID-19. Unemployment was already high, now it’s through the roof and rising. Right now, our tax dollars that go to our schools should be used to help meet those urgent needs, not helping prepare kids for jail.

Their release concludes calling for a hike in the minimum wage to $10.25 an hour. Currently the state has a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

