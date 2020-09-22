Bill introduced to expand Brown v. Board sites to other states

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill filed last week in Congress could expand the landmark Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka story to include other locations that were part of the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled segregation was unconstitutional.

A bill sponsored by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina, would establish historic sites in other locations of the United States that were part of the Brown v. Board case.

Other legislators have signed on to co-sponsor the bill, including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Tom Carper, D-Del.; and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Areas where other sites would be located include Delaware, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C., in addition to Topeka, where the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site is located at the former Monroe Elementary School at 1515 S.E. Monroe.

National Park officials say the history of Brown v. Board case is represented at present in a single building located in Topeka.

The additional sites would help recognize the contributions of other communities which saw their cases consolidated with Brown v. Board.

Karen Hiller, a Topeka city councilwoman and chairwoman of the Brown v. Board Sumner Legacy Trust, said the move to add historical sites would provide “a much broader view of the Brown v. Board case.”

Hiller said the move to add historical sites in other parts of the nation would do nothing to diminish Topeka’s place in the desegregation story.

“Brown v. Board as a case is part of our fabric of our story here in Topeka and in Kansas and in this country,” Hiller said. "It is a beacon in this country. It is a global beacon.

"Travelers come from all over the world to understand that, because it broke open and took away separate-but-equal and introduced full integration in this country as well as all over the world.

“So it will not diminish that story from Topeka, but it will broaden and deepen that story for us and for everyone that’s involved.”

Hiller noted the National Trust for Historic Preservation has been working to develop the project of adding historic sites commemorating the Brown v. Board case for about two years.

