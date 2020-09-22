Advertisement

Abilene Public Schools move to remote learning until October

By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Abilene Public Schools is moving learning online after a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

According to the Abilene Reflector, the district will move all classes — pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade — online until Oct. 2. Plans are to return in-person on Monday, Oct. 5.

The district said students can pick up what they need for remote learning from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday from their schools.

About 100 Abilene Public Schools students were placed in quarantine on Monday after being in contact with seven people in the district who had tested positive for COVID-19, the Abilene Reflector reports.

Abilene and Chapman Public Schools closed on Monday to deal with the spike in positive cases and quarantines. Chapman resumed classes on Tuesday and asked parents to monitor their children for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 thru Oct. 2.

On Monday, the Dickinson County Health Department said its staff was working to verify and make contact with an influx of COVID-19 cases and their close contacts. The county reports a total of 130 cases, to date, 7 hospitalizations and 1 death.

UPDATE 9/21/2020

Posted by Dickinson County Health Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

