Woman arrested on meth possession early Monday just north of Topeka

Madison Scharff, 24, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine and drug possession after her arrest early Monday just north of Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - – A 24-year-old woman is behind bars Monday morning after her arrest earlier in the day in connection with methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Madison M. Scharff, of Topeka.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Scharff was arrested following an incident around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N.E. 35th Street.

Sheriff’s officials said Scharff was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

