VA Medical Center giving out free flu shots to veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans can get a free flu shot without leaving their car at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center.

With COVID-19 restrictions closing the door on walk-in flu shots, Topeka’s VA Medical Center on S.W. Gage got creative.

“Come, drive by, and get a flu shot. You don’t have to leave your car, you can come up and we have flu vaccinations ready for you,” said Lisa Curnes, Associate Director of the Eastern Kansas Health Care System for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Around 7:30 a.m. on opening day, cars were backed up to the road and ready to utilize the free service.

The VA administered nearly 100 flu shots in the first five hours, but the backed up cars caused a 45 minute wait for veterans.

“Anytime when you start a new process there’s a few kinks to work out, we’re working those out but we have been very busy.”

There was a constant stream of cars throughout the day until they closed down the tent at 3:30 p.m.

“Right now, as you can see, we have a few cars in line and we’re providing those flu shots as we speak," she said.

The vaccines are free for veterans when they just show their VA Identification card. Curnes expects more veterans to pull up their car, roll up their sleeve and get a vaccination.

“We want to make it as seamless as we can for the veterans so we’re offering this so they can just drive up, get their flu vaccination and take off.”

Vaccines will be available 7:30 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday -- they plan to continue the clinics thru the end of the year.

Clinics start next month at the Leavenworth campus.

