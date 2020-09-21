USD 345 says hybrid model has gone well, students will soon return full-time to classrooms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pre-school students at the Seaman District’s Mathes Early Learning Center transitioned back to the classroom full-time.

Elementary students will follow next week.

USD 345 Elementary schools says bringing students back to their buildings means bringing more people together, and that’s why students and parents can expect the precautions they’re taking in the hybrid learning model to continue.

Seaman School District leaders say starting the year in hybrid-mode has gone well.

USD 345′s Director of Early Childhood and Elementary Education, Rebecca Kramer says, “Students really haven’t challenged us with their masks, and staff are wearing them all day.”

As more students return to classrooms full-time, safety measures will continue.

“Right now it’s scheduled so they are not multiple classrooms in a hallway at any one given time," Kramer explained. "They will be spaced out social distancing, within their cohort groups and not intermixing in the hallways.”

Kramer says, during hybrid learning, Elementary classrooms averaged about 13 students each.. When all students return back, class sizes will increase to about 23 students.

“Daily upon entry, all staff and students have to get their temperature checked, so we’re hoping to catch any of those types of situations before they enter into the building,” Kramer said. “We do have isolation rooms located in every building, so if a student would become ill during the school day, there’s a location for them to go as they wait a parent to come pick them up.”

“Other changes are just trying to be really conscientious of keeping our students in their cohort homogeneous grouping to limit that need for potential contact tracing at any time,” she added.

Kramer says learning from home did have an upside in terms of technology, “this year for the first time ever we’re one to one. So, we were able to in the hybrid scenario be able to give them access to computers, train them on the computers in much smaller groups they were able to take technology to and from home and be responsible for that.”

Kindergarten through 3rd grade students return to buildings full-time September 28. 4th through 6th grade students will return October 5.

The district is still preparing a plan to transition 7th through 12th grade students.

