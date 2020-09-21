TPD responds to request for information after teen caught on camera in handcuffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The arrest of a 14-year-old boy caught on camera has prompted the Topeka Police Department to make a statement.

Amanda Fisher posted on Facebook over the weekend after a teen was seen on the ground in handcuffs being restrained by an officer.

“This is a 14yr old child who was forcefully arrested and detained because he was walking in his own yard,” Fisher posted.

According to the statement from Topeka Police, the incident started after an officer was called to the 400 block of SE Market St. when a neighbor called police because of a safety concern.

“The community member stated that a teenage male was continuing to ride his bike throughout the neighborhood accompanied by an off-leash dog, which is a violation of City of Topeka Ordinance,” the statement from TPD said.

Officers were called to the same area about the same concern on September 16.

“The responding officer made contact with the 14-year-old and told him that the dog couldn’t be off-leash and that the dog needed to be taken home. He acknowledged the officer’s warning and rode off on his bike,” TPD continued.

A short time later, police say the officer had given the teen another warning about the dog.

“How do you look ‘suspicious’ while in your own yard?” said Fisher in her post.

Police say when the officer confronted the teen a third time, he did not comply with orders.

“A use of force was generated when he was taken to the ground and handcuffed. No injuries were reported to police. The 14-year-old was cited and released to a guardian at the scene,” police said.

Fisher, who says she had permission from the mother to post the photos, calls the arrest racially motived.

“This child was traumatized because of the color of his skin!! Thank God he still has his life,” said Fisher. She finished saying “No life matters until black lives matter!!!”

