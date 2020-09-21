Advertisement

Topeka’s Upper Room Radio station to celebrate its fifth anniversary

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Randel says radio has been in his blood just about as long as he can remember, ever since as a child he was running around the KTOP-AM studios in Topeka, where his father, Roger Randel Sr., was the program director.

Today, the younger Randel, 48, runs Upper Room Radio out of the Family of God Church, 1231 N.W. Eugene in North Topeka, where he also serves as pastor.

“Radio’s always been something near and dear to my heart,” Randel said recently, while seated behind the control panel in the station’s studio, located in a room on the second floor of the church. “For a long time, Topeka did not have any local Christian radio, so we wanted to bring that back to the capital city.”

Randel says Upper Room Radio is a low-power, 100-watt FM station broadcasting at 97.7 on the dial. The station, which is on the air 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, also streams programming online at www.upperroomradioonline.com.

Upper Room Radio plays music not often heard these days on other stations.

“I call it ‘Christian oldies’,” Randel says. “It’s stuff you don’t hear on the mainstay Christian radio anymore. It’s older Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Larry Norman, Petra, Stryper – those type of things.”

Upper Room Radio can be heard over the air in certain parts of Topeka. But because it is a low-power station, its signal doesn’t reach far.

That’s where the station’s online format comes in handy.

Randel says the station has listeners across the nation and around the world. A woman from Ireland, he says, is a regular listener.

“We have quite a few people listening online,” Randel says, “all over the world.”

Something else that sets Upper Room Radio apart from other stations is that it features several local pastors who make their way to the studios for live broadcasts during the week.

“We do have a variety of local churches that come in and do shows,” Randel says. "The Foursquare Church, with Pastor Rey Rodriguez, comes in and does one. Rev. Sarah Griggs comes in and does a local show. Here in the next couple weeks, I’m picking up a local pastor from Lawrence -- he’s going to be coming on board.

“Some of our national programming includes Kenneth Copeland, Joyce Meyer, Keith Moore, Billye Brim and Dr. Rod Parsley.”

Upper Room Radio will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a special worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Family of God Church.

Featured at that service will be the nationally known Christian reggae group Christafari.

There is no charge for admission and a freewill offering will be received.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

