Topeka woman sentenced for identity theft

Identity theft graphic.
Identity theft graphic.(Associated Press)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was sentenced to just over three years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $50,000 in restitution fines, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Monday.

47-year-old Danielle Hutchens pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. In her plea, she admitted she and a co-defendant stole mail and used the information to create fake checks and ID cards. The counterfeit checks were used at stores including Walmarts in Overland Park and Olathe.

Hutchens was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison and ordered to pay approximately $47,668 in restitution.

