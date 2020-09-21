Topeka woman sentenced for identity theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was sentenced to just over three years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $50,000 in restitution fines, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Monday.

47-year-old Danielle Hutchens pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. In her plea, she admitted she and a co-defendant stole mail and used the information to create fake checks and ID cards. The counterfeit checks were used at stores including Walmarts in Overland Park and Olathe.

Hutchens was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison and ordered to pay approximately $47,668 in restitution.

