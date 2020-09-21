Stormont Vail donates scholarship money to Washburn Tech medical students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail announced a new partnership with Washburn University and Washburn Tech on Monday.

The Stormont Vail Foundation is donating $40,000 a year in scholarship money for Washburn Tech medical students. Washburn Tech and Stormont Vail have had a close relationship for years -- the hospital often employs Washburn Tech graduates.

Stormont Vail Foundation President Amy Burns says the COVID-19 pandemic has seen healthcare workers finally receiving the recognition they deserve and encourages anyone interested in a career in the medical field to consider studying at Washburn Tech. For more information, you can check out Washburn Tech’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.