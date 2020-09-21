Staffing shortage closes Riley Co. Treasurer’s drivers licence service until October

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Treasurer’s drivers licence service will be closed until October 2nd.

In a Facebook post Sunday the Riley Co. Treasurer said a staffing shortage will shutter the service temporarily, until they can get more workers in place.

The post read in part, “It is necessary to do this in order for us to have staff in place to help our customers with motor vehicle transactions.”

The Treasurer’s office itself will operate normally.

