Riley County police arrest man on kidnapping, domestic battery counts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police arrested a 43-year-old man over the weekend in connection with multiple offenses including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.

The man also was arrested in connection with aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim; theft; criminal possession of a firearm by felon; and criminal threat.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 42-year-old woman was listed as the victim.

Riley County police officials said additional information wasn’t being released because of the nature of the incident.

