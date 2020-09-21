Advertisement

Osage Co. man airlifted, burned by fireworks

By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VASSAR, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Osage County had to be airlifted to a hospital after he was burned while disposing of fireworks.

According to the Osage County Sheriff Office, emergency crews were called to the South Shore Housing Development in Vassar just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The 47-year-old man was disposing of fireworks when he was burned bad enough, he had to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City.

The Sheriff Office did not release any other details about the incident.

